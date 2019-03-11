Hockey player's father and brother charged after referees assaulted after game

The father and brother of a junior hockey player in Lloydminster, Alta., have been charged with assault after two referees were assaulted in their change room following a game.

The player's 51-year-old father and 23-year-old brother were charged by RCMP, who responded to a call on Feb. 18 at 10 p.m. about a fight at the Centennial Civic Centre, home rink of the Lloydminster Bandits.

Officers were told that two referees, aged 36 and 24, were assaulted in their room following a playoff game against the Killam Wheat Kings.

The Bandits won the game 5-4 in overtime, before eventually losing the series four games to one. The teams play in the North Eastern Alberta Junior B Hockey League.

The player had been ejected during a penalty-filled second period with a fighting major and a game misconduct. His fellow combatant was also ejected.

The father and brother were released on their own recognizance and are scheduled to appear in provincial court on April 8.

"This type of behaviour has no place in our hockey community," said Const. Michael Hagel. "As adults, you are responsible to set a good example for the youth playing the game."