Lloydminster drug overdoses leave 1 dead, 3 others in hospital

Police believe a rash of drug overdoses in Lloydminster over a 24-hour period on the long weekend has left one person dead and three others in hospital.

RCMP suspect the victims overdosed while consuming a mix of cocaine and fentanyl. It's not certain if the victims knew the drugs were mixed or not.

The fatal overdose occurred Sunday morning. The fourth overdose was reported Monday morning.

RCMP are not releasing the victims' ages or genders.

Two of the surviving victims were found unresponsive and taken to area hospital, while the third was found conscious but with signs of being in medical distress.

RCMP are warning the public of the dangers of taking street drugs that could potentially contain a mix of substances, including fentanyl.

"Quality control is not generally something these criminal drug dealers are worried about," said Const. Patrick Lambert.

"Drug-dealing is a criminal enterprise, it exists to make money and profit," he said. "They are not concerned with the outcomes of cross-contamination between drugs, as sometimes this is done intentionally."

RCMP continue to work with the chief medical examiner's office to determine the exact cause of the death.

Lloydminster is 250 kilometres east of Edmonton on the Alberta/Saskatchewan border.