Man, 58, killed in 2-vehicle collision in Lloydminster

A 58-year-old man was killed Friday in a collision in Lloydminster between a semi truck and a pickup truck, police say.

RCMP said the incident happened around 4 p.m. Friday at 67th Street and 75th Avenue in Lloydminster. The pickup truck driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic on 67th Street was delayed for a couple of hours as police investigated the incident.

Police did not release further information.