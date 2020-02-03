Man dead after RCMP officers fire weapons in suspected stolen vehicle stop

A man in Lloydminster, Alta., is dead and the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after a Sunday incident that saw RCMP officers twice discharging their weapons.

Lloydminster RCMP officers were conducting a stop of a suspected stolen vehicle around 1 p.m. when an altercation occurred that resulted in the officer firing their service pistol, RCMP said in a news release late Sunday night.

The vehicle was able to flee, and RCMP pursued it. RCMP tried again around 2 p.m. to stop the vehicle, which was at this point in the central area of Lloydminster.

Again, an altercation took place and another officer fired their service pistol.

"The male driver was deceased and the female passenger was taken into custody without incident," said the news release.

The female passenger was not injured. Two RCMP members were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident involved RCMP officers from Lloydminster, Kitscoty, Vermillion, Wainwright, Maidstone, and Onion Lake as well as the RCMP Police Dog Service and RCMP Traffic Services.

ASIRT has stated it will investigate the incident.

Lloydminister is located 250 kilometres east of Edmonton, straddling the Saskatchewan border.