'Little Santas' event brings joy to single parent families

Dozens of Edmonton-area single moms will have a gift to unwrap this holiday season after a St. Albert organization enlisted kids to help with the surprise.

On Saturday, Kaleo Collective ran its Little Santas event that saw families attend a "drive thru" Christmas shop. With mom in the front seat, preoccupied by volunteers, their children were able to pick a gift to give to the moms from options presented by volunteers. The event's organizer said it offers the kids a special experience that they might not get otherwise.

"We wanted to help give them the opportunity because the joy at Christmas is really in the giving, not just the receiving," said executive director Layna Haley.

After the children selected a gift, volunteers stepped away to wrap it and then brought it back. Families also went home with a gingerbread house and dinner from Socrates Restaurant for the night.The moms each received a gift basket with Body Shop products and other products donated by area businesses.

Haley said 50 moms and 95 children participated.

"The moms were all so touched by it, and their children were super excited," she said.

The drive-in format was in place to help everyone stay safe because of COVID-19 restrictions. Haley also had to keep her crew of volunteers quite small, so she enlisted her husband and kids, and just a couple other people to help, all while maintaining social distancing.

Normally, the group arranges a similar event where children can pick out a gift ahead of Mother's Day in the spring, and seeing the impact it had on the kids inspired Haley to give a Christmas version a try.

"This is the first year for Little Santas, and we expect that we will be doing it every year from here on out," she said.

Kaleo Collective also fundraises and runs programming for single moms year-round.