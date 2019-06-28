Liquor now allowed at 14 provincial day-use picnic sites

Bring the sandwiches, salads and, if you like, bring a few beers too — more than a dozen provincial day-use picnic sites will allow liquor consumption starting Friday

The provincial government announced the relaxed rules Friday. It's the second such rule change in as many months; in May the government lifted May long weekend liquor bans at eight provincial parks.

The day-use area picnic sites where liquor will be permitted, with food, between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. are:

Kananaskis Country

Little Elbow Provincial Recreation Area (Forget-me-not Pond day use)

Spray Valley Provincial Park (Wedge Pond day use)

Fish Creek Provincial Park (Hulls Wood day use)

Cobble Flats Provincial Recreation Area (Cobble Flats day use)

Central Region

Miquelon Lake Provincial Park (main day use)

Pigeon Lake Provincial Park (main day use)

William A. Switzer Provincial Park (Kelly's Bathtub day use)

Northeast Region

Sir Winston Churchill Provincial Park (day-use C picnic shelter)

Beaver Lake Provincial Recreation Area (day-use picnic shelter)

Whitney Lakes Provincial Park (Ross Lake day-use shelter)

Northwest Region

Saskatoon Island Provincial Park (main day use)

South Region