Christmas spirits: Some Edmonton liquor and cannabis stores open on Christmas Day

For some Albertans, getting in line at a liquor store on Christmas Eve to stock up on holiday libations is as much of a tradition as opening gifts. But this year, they may be able to avoid the lineups.

Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis announced on Dec. 16 that it would allow liquor and cannabis retailers to open on Christmas Day.

A week after the announcement, it appears only a limited number of the businesses in Edmonton will take advantage.

"We wanted to serve our customers and this way we are saying thank you to our customers by staying open," said Dipanjan Nandi, manager of cannabis retailer Spiritleaf at 10561 109th St.

Spiritleaf is one of only a few cannabis stores that will be open on Christmas Day. Nandi and another manager will each work four-hour shifts, while other staff have been given the holiday off.

"We want to see how it goes. Probably things will change because cannabis is an ever changing industry. This year they say 'Yes', maybe next year, 'No'," he said. "So for this year we will be open. Next year we'll see how it goes."

Of the more than a dozen liquor and cannabis franchises in Edmonton contacted by CBC, only a handful said they would be open.

Many store managers said receiving notice from AGLC only a week before Christmas wasn't enough time to get staff lined up who were willing to work the holiday.

Crown Liquor in the Ritchie neighbourhood will be among the few liquor stores in Edmonton open on Christmas Day. Two staff members will be working, despite initial troubles to find people willing to work the holiday.

"It was kind of hard for us, but we have good staff. They're great actually," said Gurinder Chahal, the store's manager.

Chahal is eager to see if customers show up on Christmas Day, and if the store is able to capitalize on his competitors taking the day off.

"We'll get some business, but I'm not really sure how much," he said." This is the first time. There will be last-minute shoppers, for sure."