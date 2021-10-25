Lifelong 'difficult relationship' ends with Alberta man murdering father in dispute over a car

A central Alberta man has pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of his father. Patrick William Freeman was originally charged with first-degree murder in the June 2019 shooting death.

In Wetaskiwin Court of Queen's Bench on Monday, he apologized to everyone who was in the courtroom, including friends and family.

"I do not yet know how I will live with this on my conscience," he said. "I've let you all down and everyone deserves better. Especially my father."

On a Monday afternoon in June 2019, Patrick Freeman Jr. said he planned to commit suicide after enduring a lifetime of bullying, emotional, psychological and financial abuse at the hands of his father, Patrick Freeman Sr.

The two men had a "difficult relationship," court was told.

The 30-year-old said he put the barrel of his father's 22-calibre handgun in his mouth, but he didn't pull the trigger all the way.

"I stopped because I didn't want to do that to my sister," he later told a psychologist.

Instead, he decided to give his father — who had just returned from four months in Australia — one more chance.

Determined to resolve ownership of an old vehicle they had worked on together, Freeman Jr. confronted his father in the kitchen.

He later told a psychologist the conversation did not go well.

"He was rude and dismissive," the son said. "I got up to leave but instead I drew the gun. It was before the thought was complete….It was like a knee-jerk reaction."

According to an agreed statement of facts, Freeman Jr. shot his father in the right eye. Freeman Sr. fell to the kitchen floor and began to bleed.

The entire incident was captured on a video camera that was installed in the house.

Alexandra Freeman was in her bedroom and heard the gunshot. She ran toward the kitchen and found her father on the floor, gasping for air.

As she began to cry and tell her father how much she loved him, Freeman Jr. told his sister: "It's over now."

'I just murdered my father'

Freeman Jr. unloaded the handgun and left it in another room then walked out of the house and called 911.

"There's been a murder," he told the 911 operator. When the RCMP got on the line, Freeman Jr. said, "I just murdered my father. He f--ked me around my whole life ... I shot him in the head."

Patrick William Freeman, 30, faces an automatic life sentence after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his father. (Facebook/Patrick Freeman)

Officers arrived at the Lacombe County farm and took Freeman Jr. into custody without incident. He has been incarcerated ever since.

Freeman Sr. was in critical condition when he was rushed to the local hospital and then airlifted to a Calgary facility. The 61-year-old died the next morning.

'I'm terrified he will reoffend'

In a victim impact statement, Alexandra Freeman wrote: "I am very mad. Blind rage...I don't understand what happened. Nothing will ever be the same."

The victim's niece, Kendra Olsen, wrote, "I'm terrified he will reoffend if he's released. I never want to see him again.

"I fear for the life of anyone that crosses him, based on how he treated his own father."

The second-degree murder conviction carries an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 10 to 25 years.

Crown prosecutor Drew Gillespie argued for a period of parole ineligibility between 14 and 17 years.

"It's about money," Gillespie said. "He callously shot his father."

The Crown conceded Freeman Jr. has battled addictions and mental health issues and had a troubled upbringing.

Defence lawyer Alain Hepner pointed out that a psychologist found Freeman Jr. was a low to moderate risk for future offending and felt genuine remorse.

He asked Justice Brian Burrows to impose the lowest period of parole ineligibility possible of 10 years.

Burrows will hand down his decision on Friday afternoon.