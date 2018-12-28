Man taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after Edmonton rave

A man in his twenties was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition Thursday night after a rave in Edmonton.

EMS also transported two other men to hospital in serious condition from the Shaw Conference Centre on Thursday, said Kerry Williamson, a spokesperson with Alberta Health Services. AHS declined to provide further details on the nature of the injuries.

Get Together, an electronic music festival, is being held at the conference centre. The two-day event started Thursday.

Electronic dance parties, or raves, have been under scrutiny this year in Edmonton. A city-wide moratorium was proposed in June, but ultimately council decided against banning raves.

City administration's report to the community and public services committee found five people were transported to hospital from the two-day festival at the conference centre last year. A further 26 people were treated on site.

Of the six raves held at the conference centre last year, 84 people were treated on site and 26 people were transported to hospital. At least two people were transported to the hospital from each rave.

In a statement, spokesperson Lauren Andrews said the Shaw Conference Centre was "committed to continued collaboration" with their partners, including the police and AHS, to ensure the safety of patrons.

"We work with event promoters to adopt industry-leading harm reduction strategies that include proactive and onsite engagement," she said.

Andrews added that there are 16 medical staff on site during the Get Together festival, including an emergency physician.

Organizers for Get Together have not yet responded to an inquiry from CBC News.

A final report to councillors on how the city can increase safety at the events is expected early in 2019.