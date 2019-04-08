Strathcona library to re-open 6 months after blast

The Strathcona County Library in Sherwood Park will re-open in the community centre on May 8.

The library is usually housed in the Strathcona County Community Centre, which also includes the county's council chambers and meeting rooms.

The library was closed following two explosions and a fire in the community centre parkade on Nov. 6.

"Soot settled on all surfaces on both floors of the library," stated a news release Monday.

In the months since the blast, extensive cleaning and restoration have taken place. Each of the library's more than 200,000 items was individually cleaned.

While the library is no longer a construction site, it's far from functional as a library, said Sharon Siga, library CEO.

"The comprehensive cleaning process will now be followed with the mammoth task of organizing the library's collections, in preparation for restoring full operations at the community centre location," Siga said.

The temporary library location in Baseline Village will be closed April 30 with the 55,000 items there being moved to the community centre in the first week of May.

Most library programs and workshops scheduled for May 1 to May 7 will be held in meetings rooms at the community centre, the release said. Details can be found on the library website.

Restoration work in the parkade itself is nearing completion, the release said.

Its re-opening date will be determined once building safety codes and Alberta Health Services clearances are obtained.