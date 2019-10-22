Liberals shut out as Conservatives sweep nearly every Alberta riding

The Liberals were shut out of Alberta on Monday night after incumbents Amarjeet Sohi, Randy Boissonnault and Kent Hehr lost their seats as the Conservatives almost swept the province.

Conservative candidates were victorious in 33 of the 34 Alberta ridings.

Candidate Heather McPherson was able to keep Edmonton-Strathcona in NDP hands. The central-Edmonton riding had been represented by NDP MP Linda Duncan for 11 years.

CBC News has projected a Liberal minority government.

Candidate Heather McPherson kept Edmonton Strathcona in NDP hands, making it the only riding in Alberta that didn't elect a Conservative. (Natasha Riebe/CBC )

Sohi, natural resources minister in Justin Trudeau's cabinet, was defeated in Edmonton Mill Woods by Conservative Tim Uppal.

Uppal was the MP for Edmonton-Sherwood Park from 2008 to 2015. He ran in Edmonton Mill Woods in 2015 but lost to Sohi by 92 votes.

In Edmonton Centre, Boissonnault lost his bid for a second term to Conservative James Cumming, his closest challenger in the 2015 election.

Hehr was defeated by Conservative Greg McLean in Calgary Centre.

The Conservative candidate is ahead in Calgary Skyview, which elected Liberal Darshan Kang in 2015. Kang left the Liberal caucus following sexual harassment allegations. He sat as an independent for the rest of this term and did not run for re-election.

Conservative Kerry Diotte won a second term in Edmonton Griesbach, defeating high-profile NDP candidate Mark Cherrington. Conservative Matt Jeneroux was re-elected in Edmonton Riverbend. Michael Cooper was also re-elected for the Conservatives in St. Albert-Edmonton.