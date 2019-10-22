Liberal candidate Randy Boissonnault claims victory in Edmonton Centre riding

Liberal candidate Randy Boissonnault says he has won the federal election race in Edmonton Centre.

Incumbent Conservative candidate James Cumming also conceded the contest Wednesday on Twitter.

With Elections Canada's last report showing Boissonnault leading by 137 votes with 208 of 209 polls reporting, the riding was too close to call on election night.

In a tweet Wednesday, Boissonnault said he is "humbled" to serve as the riding's MP once again. He said Edmontonians wanted a strong progressive voice in the federal government.

In this campaign we said that if Edmontonians came together, we could have a strong progressive voice in government and I am deeply humbled to once again be able to serve you as the Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Elxn44?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Elxn44</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yeg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yegdt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yegdt</a> —@R_Boissonnault

"Edmontonians have embraced a progressive vision of the future, a vision for $10-a-day child care, a real plan to fight climate change while growing and diversifying our economy, and a commitment to supporting Canadians to an end of this pandemic and beyond," his account posted on Twitter.

In a video posted to Twitter on Wednesday, Cumming said his team didn't get the result they wanted. He thanked his volunteers, his family and voters, for their support.

Thank you to my family and the hundreds of volunteers who came out to support me this election. <br><br>I wish <a href="https://twitter.com/R_Boissonnault?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@R_Boissonnault</a> all the best as he heads to Ottawa. <a href="https://t.co/rDWr3ZKSfr">pic.twitter.com/rDWr3ZKSfr</a> —@jameskcumming

He also congratulated Boissonnault.

"You know what this riding's like," he said. "They demand performance, and I hope that you will stand up to the citizens of Edmonton Centre."

Cumming said he isn't sure what his next move will be.

Boissonnault was the Liberal MP for the riding from 2015 to 2019, when he lost the seat to Cumming.

Historically, the riding has been notorious for its close races. This year's election became a three-way contest between Boissonnault, Cumming, and NDP candidate Heather MacKenzie.