'Friendlier approach': Edmonton police help homeless youth deal with warrants

A police officer in a sweater and jeans chats with queer homeless young adults hanging out at the community health and wellness (CHEW) centre in downtown Edmonton.

Sgt. Mark Kachkowski is there to help community members clear up warrants or discuss previous dealings with police.

But engagement goes much further than that.

"We take a friendlier approach," Kachkowski, a member of the Warrant Apprehension and Diversion Unit (WADU), formed at the beginning of 2020, told CBC News on Wednesday.

"We discuss with them. We get to know them and find out why they're missing court and what can we do to help them get to court and make sure that they get these matters dealt with.

"So to really break that cycle and just help them get through any issues that they may have."

Addressing root of the problem

Last September, Kachkowski and his team began working with agencies such as CHEW and the Youth Empowerment and Support Services.

They aim to also address what's behind the crime or missed court date such as an addiction or mental health issues, or lack of housing.

Kachkowski said that offences often stem from basic needs like breaking into a lobby in –20 C weather to stay warm.

Assisted by three newly hired social workers, officers also check back to ensure people are getting the care they need.

Sometimes small tasks make the biggest difference — like vouching for someone at the registrar to get their I.D. replaced or making sure they get to court.

"We've actually done that where we've gone to the house, go knock on the door … and we've given them rides to court," Kachkowski said.

Last year some justice advocates called for police to be removed from the warrant process altogether for minor criminal offences.

They said being burdened with old warrants, often for frivolous offences, perpetuates cycles of violence and unreported crime — where victims fear they'll be arrested if they reach out for help.

But Kachkowski said police have turned the process for less serious warrants into more of a conversation where officers work with people to deal with the matter.

Rather than physically being arrested, that could often mean a ten minute process where someone is informed of the arrest, read their rights and issued a promise-to-appear in court on a date that works for them.

Police also advise agencies working with offenders how to best navigate the system.

"They've really helped lessen the chance that those youth are going to end up in the system," said Corey Wyness, CHEW project coordinator.

Corey Wyness says the program is going a long way in building trust between police and queer street youth. (Sam Martin/CBC)

Wyness recalled when the plain clothes police first visited the centre last fall — sitting down and watching TV with everyone and getting their tarot cards read.

"The youth were like, 'Whoa, who are these guys? Like, this is awesome,'" Wyness said.

"They actually let the youth talk and have a voice and ask questions. And they even put up with the youth being really angry with them. And the guys sit here and just chat with them. And it's amazing to watch."

The new approach is also in step with the path to reconciliation with LGBTQ2S members officially launched by police in 2019.

"They're doing it right by coming in and engaging us in our space and just being part of our community here is going a long ways to really start looking at rebuilding some of that trust again," Wyness said.