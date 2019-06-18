Sexual assault centre launches group counselling for trans and queer Edmontonians

Queer and trans Edmontonians who are healing from sexual violence will soon have more support.

The Sexual Assault Centre of Edmonton (SACE) plans to start refleQT, a new counselling group for LGBTQ2S+ adults, early in the new year.

One in every two people from the community experience sexual violence at some point in their lifetimes, said Mary Jane James, SACE executive director.

They are at greater risk of sexual violence due to higher rates of poverty, stigma and marginalizatio, she said. But the fear of not being believed makes it less likely they'll get help, she added.

"So we really wanted our services to break down all the barriers that may be in place, or may be perceived to be in place, and make our services as accessible and as inclusive as we possibly could," James said. "We will create a space where they're believed and they're supported."

'Designed to support'

The nine-week program will explore topics such as self-care, shame and boundaries — all through an inclusive lens. Participants will have the opportunity to share their experiences with others who have faced similar sexual violence.

"It's designed to support, build community and reduce isolation — a space where people who are queer and trans don't feel alone," said Jess Marie, a facilitator and social worker who helped develop the sessions.

The sessions will focus on the processing and healing of sexual trauma. Months of research and preparation went into creating an inclusive space that reflects the lived realities of participants, Marie said.

"Language is a huge part of it — you know, making sure that our language reflects an openness to experiences that fall outside of how sexual violence is often represented. It's often represented as something that … involves sexual acts of a heterosexual nature. And so removing that assumption from it."

James said demand for such services in Edmonton far exceeds capacity.

"There is no other agency that provides these specialized, extensive, and inclusive range of services for survivors of sexual violence in our city without a fee," James said.

"We know that if we listen and we believe and we validate and we support those who have come forward and told their story, that they'll have a much greater chance of healing and getting on with their lives."

The sessions start in January.