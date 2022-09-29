Grande Prairie arena celebrates 50th birthday with $1.1M 'total facelift'

Grande Prairie's Lewis Hawkes Arena is set to celebrate its semicentennial with new renovations — but the $1.1 million investment is not the first major change in the building's history.

The arena, used for the Grande Prairie Stompede and 4-H shows, has been located at Evergreen Park for 40 years.

However, for the first decade of its life the building was located at the old county fairgrounds, about 11 kilometres from where it now sits.

Evergreen Park, an exhibition facility, is operated by the Grande Prairie Regional Agricultural and Exhibition Society. The society has hosted agricultural events since 1911.

In 1982, the society helped move the 40,000-square-foot structure to Evergreen Park for the park's grand opening.

"It was taken apart piece by piece," said Dan Gorman, general manager of Evergreen Park.

"It's just amazing how the community got together and was able to move it here."

'Mr. County Fair'

Volunteers helped move the building, which is named in honour of Lewis Hawkes, who served on the county school board and with multiple agricultural societies.

"Mr. County Fair, I think they called him," Gorman said.

Hawkes died in 1972 at the age of 70, but his commitment to agriculture in Grande Prairie has lived on through the arena.

Jennifer Kessler has used the Lewis Hawkes facility since she bought her first horse at 15. Now, she uses the arena as the equine project leader with the Grande Prairie 4-H Multi Club.

Grande Prairie 4-H Multi Club members have used the Lewis Hawkes facility for decades. (Submitted by Grande Prairie 4-H Multi Club)

"Over the past 25 or so years, it's been a huge backbone in the 4-H community in this area," she said.

Evergreen Park donates one full Saturday a month of arena time to the 4-H program.

"We would not be able to have the 4-H program having to rent a facility like this," Kessler said.

The free time allows volunteers like Kessler to help members practise their equestrian skills especially during winter. The arena is also where 4-H members present their final projects. The renovations will allow for a larger audience.

The 4-H Multi Club uses the Lewis Hawkes Arena to present all projects at Achievement Days, including taekwondo. (Submitted by Grande Prairie 4-H Multi Club)

Before its makeover, the arena could seat fewer than 160 people.

Now, 1,200 spectators can watch events. The new viewing arena was also built to improve accessibility in addition to the new features throughout the building.

"It was very, very tired," Gorman said. "It's got a total facelift inside and out."

The renovations were made possible with a $400,000 grant from the provincial government along with additional funding from The County of Grande Prairie, a local family and sponsors.

The investment helped breathe new life into the arena.

With the work complete, Kessler is looking forward to the first ride of the 4-H season in October.

"The kids can put animals in the stalls. Now, they don't have to be tied to a rail. And everybody can just be more comfortable and more safe inside this new facility," Kessler said.

First, the dirt will be kicked up for a renovation and 50th birthday celebration tonight with supper, local music and dancing.