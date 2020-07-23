Homophobic letter fuels inclusivity campaign in Wetaskiwin

To celebrate Canada Day, Jessi Hanks decorated her front yard with a Pride flag, a Treaty 6 flag and a miniature hockey rink.

Hanks was thrilled to snag first prize in Wetaskiwin's home decorating contest until a handwritten letter arrived in her mailbox Tuesday.

"I am very sad to say that while perhaps your effort of decorating was good, you apparently have no pride in being a true Canadian in that I do believe that was a multi-colored 'flag' hanging on your fence indicated the 'sick' portion of our society," the anonymous sender wrote.

"Junk like the 'pride' followers have no place in society and certainly not in Wetaskiwin."

The writer signed off with a reference to the Pride crosswalks on Main Street: "I sincerely hope and pray you were not one of those who painted the avenue-way by Norquest College. If you were, SHAME ON YOU!!"

Hanks' 15-year-old daughter, who is bisexual, heard Hanks reading the letter.

Jessi Hanks (right) with her daughter Katie who celebrated Pride with rainbow-coloured hair. (Jessi Hanks) "I hugged her with every ounce of my soul and told her she is perfect the way she is," Hanks said.

'Pure love and support'

After drying her own tears, Hanks decided to post the letter on her local Rant and Rave page as well as the mayor's Facebook page. The posts prompted hundreds of responses denouncing the letter.

"To see Wetaskiwin come together and support me and my daughter was beautiful," Hanks said in an interview Wednesday. "There has been well over 600 comments of pure love and support."

One of those comments came from Mayor Tyler Gandam who said he was one of the people "who proudly helped paint the Pride crosswalks."

"I hope that we continue to build inclusivity in our community. If you're unhappy with how things are and need help finding a realtor, please let me know, I'll be happy to help!"

Hundreds of people denounced the hateful letter on social media. (Jessi Hanks)

But it hasn't stopped there.

On Sunday residents plan to display pride flags around town and paint Hanks' front yard fence in the colours of the rainbow.

The letter and the community's response will also be on display at an upcoming museum exhibit by the local LGBTQ2S+ community.

Karen Aberle, chief curator at the Wetaskiwin & District Heritage Museum, said she suggested including the letter to "show that the rest of our voices are louder, more proud and more inclusive."

'I wanted to thank them'

Hanks said she feels no ill-will toward the letter-writer and hopes to hear from that person.

"To just let them know that their words were really hurtful and let them meet my daughter and let them come to my house and see what wonderful people we are," Hanks said.

"In fact I wanted to thank them because they have spurred an amazing movement in Wetaskiwin, so they too are a part of history and I hope that they could grow from it."

Katie Hanks (right) with her partner, Quill Turgeon. (Jessi Hanks)

It's the second strong and swift response this month to hateful incidents in Wetaskiwin.

On July 10, Chevi Rabbit, president of the Maskwacis Two-spirit Committee, was targeted while getting pizza with her mom and nephew.

"I basically got yelled at for being two-spirit," Rabbit said.

In part of the exchange posted in an online video by Rabbit, the man can be heard describing the term two-spirit as "total garbage" and saying "it's either him or her."

The verbal attack led to a rally at City Hall to promote love and inclusion that drew dozens of supporters including Gandam, UCP MLA Rick Wilson and leaders from nearby Maskwacis.

"The community came together to let everybody know that hate will not be allowed in their community," Rabbit said.