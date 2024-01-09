Let's talk Edmonton's encampment crisis

Over Christmas, Edmonton's encampment clearings made national headlines. Eight high risk encampments became the focus of a court case, pushing the city to talk about how we tackle the housing crisis.

In the latest episode of This Is Edmonton , CBC News reporters Paige Parsons and Wallis Snowdon sit down with host Clare Bonnyman to discuss what happened then, where we are now and how the city's approach to people living on the streets has shifted.

This is Edmonton, which replaces The Loop podcast, is posted online every Wednesday. Listen here or get in touch at thisisyeg@cbc.ca.