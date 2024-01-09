Content
Let's talk Edmonton's encampment crisis

Over Christmas, Edmonton's encampment clearings made national headlines. Eight high risk encampments became the focus of a court case, pushing the city to talk about how we tackle the housing crisis. 

How the conversation has changed in and out of city hall this winter

An RCMP officer in winter uniform looks at a cluster of tents. One is painted with the words, "these are our homes.'
Police and city workers at an encampment in Edmonton located in the area of 101A Avenue and 95th Street on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. (Natasha Riebe/CBC)

In the latest episode of This Is Edmonton, CBC News reporters Paige Parsons and Wallis Snowdon sit down with host Clare Bonnyman to discuss what happened then, where we are now and how the city's approach to people living on the streets has shifted. 

27:47Edmonton’s encampment crisis
This is Edmonton, which replaces The Loop podcast, is posted online every Wednesday. Listen here or get in touch at thisisyeg@cbc.ca.

This is Edmonton logo
(CBC)
