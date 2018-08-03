Lessard community hall vandalized with graffiti swastikas, homophobic slurs

A string of swastika graffiti was found painted on several spots in the southwest neighbourhood of Lessard, prompting an investigation by Edmonton police on Friday.

Officers found multiple swastikas on at least four spots throughout the neighbourhood, including a residential driveway, a bus stop and a school basketball court.

The Talmud Torah school, which offers Hebrew bilingual instruction with an emphasis on Judaic studies, is located at the intersection where police found the defaced basketball court. Police and Edmonton Public School have not returned a request for comment about the connection.

Police said they believe the graffiti was painted early Thursday morning. The investigation is being conducted in consultation with the hate crimes unit.

Coun. Sarah Hamilton wrote on Facebook that the Lessard Community League centre near 174th Street and 57th Avenue was also defaced.

"These displays do not belong in our city and I want to condemn, in the strongest possible terms, any expression of hatred and bigotry," she posted on Facebook.

"There is no place in our city for hatred and intolerance. No matter what language we speak, where we were born or what we believe, we all want the same things for ourselves and our families."

One couple who lives in the area were walking in the area Thursday evening when they spotted the graffiti on the bus stop near Gariepy Park.

They called 311 and were told it could take up to three days for city crews to clean up the graffiti.

They took it upon themselves to get rid of the graffiti.

The Lessard Community League was unavailable for comment.