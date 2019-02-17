Lesley Miller's mission was justice for her husband and being a voice for all victims
Edmonton woman whose husband Dougald was beaten into a coma, dies at age 73
An Edmonton woman who tirelessly fought for justice after her husband was beaten into a vegetative state, has died at age 73.
Lesley Miller's death on Feb. 14 comes a little more than two years after her husband, Dougald Miller, died in her arms, after living in what doctors called a "waking coma" since 2000 when he was attacked by Leo Teskey.
Dougald, a landlord, had found Teskey sleeping in the hallway of one of his rental properties. When the 61-year-old tried to get Teskey to leave, Teskey savagely beat Miller, leaving him brain damaged and paralyzed from the neck down.
Lesley Miller made it her personal mission to attend every court proceeding involving Teskey, to ensure that legal decision-makers would personally bear witness to the impact of allowing dangerous offenders to be free.
"I blame the Alberta government and the federal government because they should've locked that SOB up when he shot that policeman," Lesley Miller said in 2016 after Dougald's death.
Teskey was designated a dangerous offender in 2010.
During that hearing, Teskey read an apology to her. Lesley Miller was not moved.
"He doesn't mean one word of it," she told CBC. "He's not sorry. Psychopaths do not feel anything."
It was hard for her to be in the same room as Teskey but, before Dougald died, she'd promised him that she would continue to attend as long as possible, to "make sure the parole board hears what he did."
Lesley Miller remained devoted to her husband, visiting Dougald every day in the care facility where lived for 16 years.
"Such a good, good man," she said about him in 2016. "A good husband, a good person, he didn't deserve this.
"That man took his life 16 years ago and it took mine as well."
The obituary for Lesley Miller says she "passed away unexpectedly." A funeral service will be held on Feb. 22.
