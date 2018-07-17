Dangerous offender Leo Teskey denied parole, has spent more than 20 years in prison

One of Edmonton's most notorious criminals — currently serving an indeterminate sentence for brutally beating a man into a vegetative state — has seen his bid for parole rejected.

Leo Teskey's application for day parole and full parole was denied last week by the Parole Board of Canada.

Based on his violent criminal history and problematic behaviour, Teskey presented too much risk to society to be given his freedom, the board determined.

"Your criminal history is very serious and violent, and many people have been victimized by your actions," the board wrote to Teskey in its 3,680-word decision issued on January 28.

"You remain a high risk, high needs offender."

Teskey, 50, was declared a dangerous offender in 2010.

He was tried twice for a 2000 aggravated assault that left Edmonton landlord Dougald Miller in a waking coma for the remainder of his life. After appealing his initial conviction to the Supreme Court, Teskey was convicted again in 2010.

Teskey was convicted of shooting a city police officer in the back of the head in 1988, and of assaulting a two-year-old boy in 1994.

He has been incarcerated since 2000.

His designation as a dangerous offender could mean life behind bars but the parole board must consider his case every two years.

'Violent and manipulative'

In its decision, the parole board described Teskey's criminal history as extensive and extreme, noting that his victims range from children to adults, strangers to common-law relatives.

The report acknowledged his Métis background and noted that the board took into account the Gladue factors of his case.

The decision noted that he suffered severe neglect and abuse as a child, began using alcohol and narcotics as a teen and developed "violent and manipulative coping strategies" at a young age.

"There are no supervision strategies available to ensure you do not reoffend violently in the community," the decision said. "The negative factors in your case still significantly outweigh the positive factors."

During his time behind bars, Teskey has been involved in numerous assaults and linked to various crimes.

Security information shared with the board said Teskey has a history of manufacturing and selling "shanks" to other inmates.

In 2008, Teskey was transferred to a psychiatric hospital for an evaluation and was caught having sex with a fellow patient who was described as "intellectually impaired," allegations Teskey later denied.

In June 2013, a "scrapbook" was allegedly discovered in his cell that contained "a collage of pictures of young, naked children." No charges were laid.

The board noted that while Teskey has been classified as a medium-security inmate since March 2019, he has never moved out of the unit and a classification back to maximum security is being considered.

During past year, illegal contraband including home-brewed alcohol, tattoo gear and "stabbing weapons" have been discovered in his cell. He also been involved in numerous fights, including an attack in November 2020 when he allegedly stabbed another inmate in the arm through a food slot.

Teskey has been diagnosed with antisocial personality disorder with narcissistic and borderline tendencies, and meets the criteria for psychopathy.

The report found that he had a history of "feigning mental illness for secondary gains" and exhibited poor impulse control, callousness, and a lack of remorse.

"It was noted that it is difficult to know if you have genuinely benefited from program involvement or if you have been simply provided with the language to be better at presenting yourself in a more positive light," reads the report.

"It was recommended that any return to the community be preceded by a lengthy, structured and gradual release."

The board noted Teskey's involvement in various educational and cultural programs including Bible study and anger management but suggested he needs more time and training to lower his risk to others.

"Although you have made some gains during your most recent review period… you continue to be assessed as a high risk to reoffend."

Teskey recently planned to change his name, and sought a court order to prevent the media from publishing his new identity.

He told Court of Queen's Bench Justice Doreen Sulyma that he hoped to get on with his life anonymously should he be released on parole.

He lost his legal bid to keep a new identity secret.