Lengthy undercover Edmonton police operation leads to murder charge

The Edmonton Police Service devoted more than a year to an elaborate undercover Mr. Big operation targeting Christopher Lamarche.

Lamarche, 27, is charged with the second-degree murder of his six-month-old son, Jarock Humeniuk. Edmonton police said the baby died on May 28, 2017, of blunt force trauma.

Lamarche was arrested in Vancouver on July 5, 2019, the day after meeting with an undercover police officer whom he believed was the head of a criminal organization.

A 19-day judge-alone trial began this week in Edmonton Court of Queen's Bench with an initial focus on the undercover operation dubbed Project Hope.

The identities of all undercover officers are protected by a court-ordered publication ban.

The first officer who made contact with Lamarche testified, "I was the hook guy."

His assignment was to forge a relationship with Lamarche. He went to a restaurant in north Edmonton, Capital Pizza and Steak House, that Lamarche was known to frequent, hoping to meet up with him.

Christopher Lamarche was a regular customer at the Capital Pizza & Steak House and often met undercover officers there during Project Hope. (Capital Pizza & Steak House/Facebook)

Identifying himself as Jay, he went back six more times before finally starting up a conversation with Lamarche.

Eventually the two exchanged phone numbers with Jay broaching the idea of getting work for Lamarche who was unemployed at the time and living with his parents.

On Dec. 6, 2018, Lamarche was introduced to three more undercover officers when a limousine showed up at Capital Pizza. The group invited Lamarche to join them for dinner.

"We wanted to let him know we were friendly people," Jay testified Wednesday.

By March 2019, Lamarche was painting and cleaning up a warehouse supposedly used by the criminal organization. Jay invited Lamarche and another undercover officer, going by Derek, on a trip to Banff.

Police wanted Lamarche out of town so they could install surveillance at his parents' house.

The three men each got their own room at a four-star hotel in Banff.

"It seemed like he was having a good time," Jay testified. "He told us we were the only real friends he had."

A couple of weeks later, the officer testified that Lamarche talked to him about his dead son.

He said the boy died of SIDS - Undercover police officer

"His eyes got red and a bit glassy," Jay told the court. "He said the child's mother called him a murderer and he said the boy died of SIDS."

Jay gradually faded from the picture by pretending he had an alcohol addiction and needed to go for treatment.

Derek picked up where he left off.

Introducing Mr. Big

Lamarche continued to work for the organization which he believed was linked to outlaw motorcycle gangs. The undercover officers took him on trips throughout Alberta to pick up supposedly stolen vehicles and car parts.

Various scenarios were played out to convince Lamarche that if he made a mistake, the organization would support him.

One scenario involved burning a BMW SUV to cover up a supposed assault on a female inside the vehicle that was complete with fake blood and hair pulled from a wig.

Lamarche was introduced to the new "boss" of the organization called Joe.

Project Hope headed toward the ultimate goal when Joe invited all of the members of his organization to go to Vancouver on July 2, 2019.

During the trip, Joe met the men on a yacht that was parked at a marina.

Lamarche and the undercover officers had rooms at the Fairmont Hotel and dined out at a restaurant featuring caviar and $100 steaks.

Derek testified that while they were walking back to the hotel after dinner, he pretended to be drinking from a whiskey bottle. He was arrested by Vancouver police and taken into custody.

The next morning when Lamarche and another undercover officer picked up Derek from the police station, Derek pretended to be upset and said he had been questioned all night by detectives.

"I said detectives were looking into Chris for the murder of his son," Derek testified.

He said Chris began to sob and said something to the effect of, "I thought this was over."

Joe had a private meeting with Lamarche on his yacht and met with him one on one again the next day.

The day after that, Lamarche was arrested by Vancouver police and charged with second-degree murder.

Joe, or Mr. Big, is expected to testify later at the trial.