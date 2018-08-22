Hundreds of lemonade stands across Alberta to benefit children's hospital

In the first year of Lemonade Stand Day, lemonade stands across Edmonton raised just over $4,000 for the Stollery Children's Hospital.

Four years later, in 2017, 267 stands across central and northern Alberta raised more than $140,000.

With more than 400 lemonade stands poised to set up shop this Sunday, volunteers Kathy and Caroline House hope to raise even more money for the children's hospital.

Lemonade stands will be set up in areas outside Edmonton, including as far north as Fort McMurray and in other communities like Jasper, Cold Lake and Drayton Valley. All proceeds from the stands will be donated to the hospital.

But the initiative isn't just about the money.

"Lemonade Stand Day is mainly just about kids getting out in the community and helping out other kids," Caroline House told CBC's Radio Active. "Kids helping kids is a really big theme."

Caroline House (left) and Kathy House are volunteers with Lemonade Stand Day. (CBC)

The lemonade stands will operate rain or shine on Sunday, with all proceeds going to The Beach at the Stollery. The Beach is a play area at the hospital for kids who need a break from treatment.

"The kids receiving treatment at the Stollery can [go there and] just be a kid," Kathy House said.

The Beach hasn't had any major work done on it in 20 years so the money raised this Sunday will go to renovating the area and buying some new toys for the kids.

Kathy House said it was a struggle to get 30 lemonade stands across the city in the first year. "

We pretty much begged everyone we knew to have a stand that year," she said.

Now with more than 430 stands across central and northern Alberta, there's no need for them to beg anyone to open a stand — although the Houses would encourage anyone who wants to open one this Sunday to do so.

With its increased popularity, Kathy House has gotten her kids involved. It's provided an opportunity for her kids — as well as any other young kid involved — to volunteer at an age where there are few opportunities.

"It's really important when you're young to know your neighbours and help other kids when they're in need," Caroline House said.

There's still time to open a stand before this Sunday. A map of where all the stands will be located is available here.