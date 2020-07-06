Legislature committee votes against debating public-sector pensions bill

An all-party committee voted against allowing members of the Alberta legislature to debate a private members' bill that would reverse changes to public pensions introduced last year.

The bill, introduced by NDP MLA Christina Gray, would also prevent the provincial government from withdrawing the province from the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) — a proposal currently being studied by the finance ministry.

"You are really affecting individuals' future retirement," committee member and NDP MLA Rakhi Pancholi said Monday. "It doesn't matter how they voted or who they voted for. They planned for their future on their pension. So why we're here today is because there was no consultation. People were simply shocked by what happened."

In the span of a week, the committee received correspondence from 3,400 people concerned about the future of their public sector pension or CPP, the committee heard Monday morning.

The majority of members on the UCP-dominated committee also voted to keep that correspondence private. NDP members wanted it released to the public.

At issue is an omnibus bill passed rapidly by the legislature last November. It requires that three major public sector pension plans use the Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) to manage their investments.

While the plans already use AIMCo, they used to be able to choose their investment manager.

400,000 Albertans affected by changes

Health-care workers, municipal staff, post-secondary employees, police officers and many other public front-line workers and retirees are enrolled in the pension plans.

The United Conservative Party's bill last year will also require the Alberta Teachers' Retirement Fund to use AIMCo as its investment manager by the end of 2021.

The government also changed the balance of power on the board of the largest public sector pension plan, and introduced new competency evaluations for board appointees. Critics say this would allow the government to veto representatives chosen by unions.

All told, more than 400,000 Albertans' pensions are affected by the changes.

Gray has said government consultation about the changes with affected people and organizations was non-existent.

AIMCo has also been the subject of scrutiny after losing at least $2.1 billion earlier this year on one investment strategy.

The committee also heard statements from five interested people on Monday.

Athana Mentzelopoulos, Alberta's deputy minister of finance, said pension plans' ability to choose their investment manager was unnecessary because folks on pension boards had told her they had no plans to leave AIMCo.

She said consolidating public pension plans under AIMCo would save money on investment management fees. She also said there was a risk of the industry fragmenting, which could lead to multiple public agencies paying executives lavish compensation packages.

Greg Meeker, former chair of the teachers' pension board, said AIMCo had a "massive" conflict of interest in recommending the government consolidate public pensions under their control. The larger their portfolios, the bigger their executive bonuses, he said.

NDP members of the legislative committee voted to push the bill to the legislature, and UCP MLAs voted against the move. Members of the legislature will later decide whether the bill will proceed.