Worker who died in Leduc fell from fourth-floor balcony, province says

A man who died at a worksite in Leduc earlier this week fell from a fourth-floor balcony at an apartment building that was undergoing renovations, Alberta Labour says.

Alberta Occupational Health and Safety officials have issued two stop-work orders to Homefront Property Maintenance Ltd., spokesperson Trent Bancarz said Wednesday in an emailed statement to CBC News.

"The employer must stop all work above three metres until the employer can demonstrate workers will be protected when working at heights above three metres," Bancarz said.

"The employer must stop all work involving aerial work platforms until the employer can demonstrate that workers are using appropriate fall protection equipment while operating aerial work platforms.

"The orders will stay in place until complied with."

OHS released the site back to the property management company responsible for the building on Tuesday afternoon, Bancarz said.

The 45-year-old worker died at about 2:30 p.m. Monday. No one else was injured.

OHS continues to investigate.

"We are unbelievably saddened by this event," said Jason Fawcett, vice-president of operations for Kelson Group Property Management, the company that owns the building.

"All work has been halted as an investigation is undertaken by Alberta Occupational Health and Safety and we are doing all we can to provide any assistance asked of us."

Also on Monday, a 37-year-old man died after being struck by a vehicle at a business on a rural property about 20 kilometres south of Grande Prairie.

The employer in that case was federally regulated, and the investigation has been taken over by federal OHS, Bancarz said.