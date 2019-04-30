Arson suspected in Leduc County house fire

RCMP are investigating a suspected arson Monday night at a modular home in Leduc County.

Investigators believe the home, on the west side of Highway 2, north of Glen Park Road, was deliberately set on fire, RCMP said in a news release.

RCMP and firefighters were called to the scene shortly before 11 p.m.

Witnesses told police a white truck backed up to the home and then drove west through a field shortly before they saw flames and smoke coming from inside the trailer. The flames and smoke were also spotted by several people driving by on Highway 2, RCMP said.

The building was significantly damaged in the fire, RCMP said. No one was injured.

Anyone who may have witnessed people or vehicles near the property Monday night are asked to contact Leduc RCMP or Crime Stoppers.