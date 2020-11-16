Leduc RCMP investigating suspicious death of Edmonton man

Leduc RCMP is seeking public help in the suspicious death of a 21-year-old Edmonton man.

According to a release, police received a 911 call on Saturday around 11:45 a.m. about a man, believed to be dead, in a field south of Leduc near 38th Avenue next to secondary Highway 2A.

Police attended the scene and determined the circumstances of the man's death to be suspicious.

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes have taken over the investigation. Police will not release the identity of the victim.

An autopsy is scheduled at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton later this week.

Leduc RCMP is asking the public for any information in relation to this incident, any suspicious activity in this area and/or if anyone has dash cam footage in the area of Highway 2A near 38th Avenue, also described as area near the Leduc exit from QEII Highway onto Highway 2A between Friday at 11 p.m., and Saturday at 11:45 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7279 or your local police.