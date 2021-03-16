A 19-year-old man is charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of a student in Leduc, Alta., on Monday.

Dylan Pountney of Leduc was set to appear in court on Tuesday in Edmonton, according to court documents.

Courthouse staff told CBC News that Pountney is now rescheduled to appear in court in Red Deer, Alta., on Wednesday morning.

Jennifer Winkler, 17, died on Monday after being taken to hospital from Christ the King School in Leduc, south of Edmonton. She died in hospital from her injuries, RCMP said Monday.

RCMP had responded to the call about a violent assault before 10 a.m. Police said the assault happened in one of the classrooms at the Grade 9 to 12 school, which has about 350 students.

Pountney and Winkler were known to each other, police confirmed.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to accept donations for the family to cover funeral costs.

The creator of the page identifies herself as Winkler's sister; as of midday Tuesday, more than $26,000 had been raised, the page says.

Classes in the St. Thomas Aquinas Roman Catholic Schools division were cancelled on Tuesday, but the building remains open for students to access support services.

A trauma support team will remain at the school for the rest of the week, the division said in a news release.