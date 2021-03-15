Student stabbed at an Edmonton-area school airlifted to hospital

A student has been airlifted to hospital after being stabbed at a school just south of Edmonton.

Bob Young, the mayor of Leduc, said all schools in the area were locked down following the stabbing this morning.

The incident happened at the Christ the King School, a Leduc high school with about 350 students in grades 9 to 12, Young said.

RCMP said it received calls about a "violent assault" at the school just before 10 a.m. Monday. A male suspect left the school, then was later arrested at around 12:20 p.m., RCMP said in a release Monday afternoon.

"RCMP are not looking for any other suspects and can confirm that there is no further public safety concern," the release said.

The RCMP release did not confirm whether the victim was stabbed, nor did it include any information about the victim.

The school lockdown has been lifted, RCMP said.

Leduc RCMP's General Investigations Section is leading the investigation, with support from the forensic identification team, air services and major crimes unit.