A 19-year-old man is charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of a student in Leduc on Monday.

Dylan Pountney from Leduc was set to appear in court today in Edmonton, according to court documents.

Jennifer Winkler, 17, died Monday after being taken to hospital from Christ the King School in Leduc, south of Edmonton.

Winkler died in hospital from her injuries, RCMP said Monday.

RCMP had responded to the call about a violent assault at the Grade 9 to 12 school before 10 a.m. local time.

The schools in the St. Thomas Aquinas Roman Catholic Schools division remain closed for the rest of the week.

