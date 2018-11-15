Leduc RCMP respond to firearms-related incident

Alberta RCMP are asking residents to avoid certain areas of a west Leduc neighbourhood during a police operation this morning.

Residents are being asked to stay away from Selkirk Place and Aspen Creek in the Suntree neighbourhood.

The incident is firearms-related, said RCMP spokesperson Bridget Morla.

"There are firearms involved," Morla said in an interview with CBC News.

"Right now, the only thing I can say is that the public needs to stay from the area."

"Leduc RCMP are conducting a police operation in the area and asking the public to avoid the area for their safety," RCMP said in a news release.