Leduc RCMP respond to firearms-related incident
Breaking

Alberta RCMP are asking residents to avoid certain areas of a west Leduc neighbourhood during a police operation this morning.

Residents are asked to avoid the area 'for their safety'

CBC News ·
RCMP say officers are conducting a police operation in Selkirk Place and Aspen Creek. (CBC News)

Residents are being asked to stay away from Selkirk Place and Aspen Creek in the Suntree neighbourhood. 

The incident is firearms-related, said RCMP spokesperson Bridget Morla.

"There are firearms involved," Morla said in an interview with CBC News. 

"Right now, the only thing I can say is that the public needs to stay from the area." 

"Leduc RCMP are conducting a police operation in the area and asking the public to avoid the area for their safety," RCMP said in a news release. 

