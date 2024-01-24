Leduc mayor gives 2-minute apology to women who were sexually assaulted as city employees

Mayor Bob Young apologized on Tuesday night to women who were discriminated against, sexually harassed or sexually assaulted while they were working for the City of Leduc.

He read aloud the nearly two-minute apology during a special city council meeting on Tuesday night, adjourning the meeting immediately after the apology.

"The City of Leduc expresses our deepest regret and apologizes for the misconduct you endured, for the actions of leadership when you came forward, and the harm that you suffered," he said.

"Changes have been made to help ensure the well-being of City of Leduc employees and the city will continue a journey of ongoing improvement."

The apology was prompted by a class-action settlement agreement reached last summer.

Firefighters Christa Steele and Mindy Smith initiated a class action against the City of Leduc in 2022, alleging sexual harassment, sexual assault and discrimination based on sex and gender while they were employed there.

The Alberta Court of King's Bench approved and certified the lawsuit on July 4.

The City of Leduc said in a news release on Tuesday that the lawsuit settlement "required the language and timing of the apology to be agreed upon by the plaintiffs and the city."

Any woman who worked at the City of Leduc over the past 20 years is eligible to participate in the class action, which includes record-setting compensation of between $10,000 and $285,000 per member.

Claims will be accepted until Aug. 4.

'The culture still exists'

Steele said the apology was long overdue and it marks a step toward meaningful change.

She said hearing the mayor acknowledge that sexual misconduct happened was important.

"This is momentous for a lot of women, including myself, that they have acknowledged what we have been screaming from the rafters for two years," she said.

Mayor Bob Young adjourned the special council meeting immediately after issuing his apology. (Madeleine Cummings/CBC)

Dana Smith, who was a city councillor before the lawsuit started, said the apology was exactly what she expected: "scripted, no emotion … something that had to be done."

She said there are staff at the city who were "part of the problem" and are still employed there but shouldn't be.

"The culture still exists," she said.

When asked whether the city had taken disciplinary action against employees, City Manager Derek Prohar said the city is focused now on moving forward.

Christa Steele and Dana Smith listened to the apology and are continuing to advocate for change at the City of Leduc. (Madeleine Cummings/CBC)

He said the city has updated its workplace respect policy and employees have taken additional training.

Tabatha Thomas said she attended the meeting because she wanted to hear the apology and hear the city explain the steps it was taking.

She told CBC News she was sexually harassed and assaulted by a colleague, who received a two-week paid suspension after she reported what happened to police and her boss.

Thomas said she wanted out of the department she was working in but the city wouldn't transfer her — and she felt sick walking into work, having learned he had also harmed others.

"I still freeze when I see my assailant, and it'll be 10 years in July," said Thomas, who has submitted a claim to become a class member in the lawsuit.

"The apology doesn't change things," she said.