'We're best buddies': Leduc man grows bond with rehabilitated goose

When Brad Young takes his pet for a walk around Leduc, passersby do a double take.

His pet is a three-month-old goose. And his name is Gon.

Sometimes people honk. Sometimes they ask to take photos. Sometimes they ask if Young knows he's being followed by a bird.

When Gon was hatched, he had poorly developed legs. When Young decided to keep the goose, family and friends expressed surprise and shock — and happiness, "all at the same time," Young said in an interview on CBC Edmonton's Radio Active.

"They … kind of knew right away that you know, we're best buddies," he said.

Young has always been an animal lover, so after hatching ducks and chickens with a home incubator, he started hatching geese to send to a friend's farm.

Gon came from a nest of four eggs. The others were fine when they hatched. But one little gosling couldn't get out of his shell. His legs were weak and rubbery.

While Gon's siblings went off to the farm, Young researched online how to rehabilitate a baby goose.

Each morning for a few days, he cradled Gon in his hand, then held him a couple inches off the floor, just enough to work his legs a little bit.

About five days into the effort, Young opened his closet where Gon slept, to say good morning. And the gosling stumbled out, taking his first steps.

"It was just the greatest feeling in the world," Young said. "To me, that's when the bond happened ... He bonded with me during the rehab, and I can't get rid of him now even if I wanted to."

He thought Gon would be a goner

Young said he chose Gon's name based on what he first thought would be the bird's fate.

"I honestly didn't have very high hopes for him, that's kind of where he got his name from," he said. "I honestly thought he was going to be gone."

Brad Young cradles his pet gosling, Gon. (Brad Young/Facebook)

Taking care of the goose is a 24/7 job, but Young, a computer technician, doesn't mind.

"I can't just leave or he'll panic," he said. "He's got to be with me all the time.

"That's kind of the life I live. I just do my work and go on little adventures outdoors, so a goose kind of fits in well, surprisingly, because it wasn't my plan to keep him."