RCMP release ages of men killed in Leduc industrial accident

RCMP have released the ages of three men killed in an industrial accident in Leduc on Thursday afternoon.

The men were 31, 34 and 52, RCMP Cpl. Laurel Scott told CBC News on Friday.

Scott provided no further details about victims' identities.

The three men were killed just before 3 p.m. Thursday at Millennium Cryogenic Technologies, an oilfield supply company in the Leduc Business Park.

Scott could not say if autopsies would be performed. Occupational Health and Safety is leading the investigation.

'A terrible tragedy'

Leduc Mayor Bob Young said one of the men who died was a Leduc resident. Young said officials with victim services visited the man's home in Leduc Thursday to speak with his family.

"It's a terrible tragedy. My thoughts and prayers go out the family and coworkers impacted by this," Young said in an interview Friday with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

"I loss like this has a ripple effect through our tight-knit community that will be felt for a long time. And I know that all the residents in our community will do all they can to support the people that have been impacted by this."

Young said the three fatalities resulted from a "gas accident," but said there was no danger to the community.

According to information on its website, the company cleans and treats oilfield equipment to improve its durability. The website said the method used was developed by owner Russell McKay, and the company was founded in 2001.

Kelly Patterson, operates her business Polar Stroller out of the building next to Millennium Cryogenic Technologies.

She was unloading steel from the back of her truck when she saw the emergency lights on the fire trucks on Thursday afternoon.

"There were all the sirens and everything. All the back was lit up like Christmas lights."

Patterson, a trained paramedic and the mother to two young children, said her thoughts are with the men who died.

"It just makes me feel so sick, the fact that those people aren't there anymore," Patterson said.

"It's heartbreaking. It's tragic. Those poor families. It's so close to Christmas."