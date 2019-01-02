Indigenous family in Leduc shocked by racist letter

A long-time resident of the city of Leduc says she's shocked and confused after receiving a racist letter Tuesday night at her home.

Mishel Assiniboine said her five-year-old son found the letter in the railing outside the door at their home.

The letter begins, "To the very unwanted and hated neighbours in Corinthia Park. We do not like your kind around here. You are ruining the neighbourhood.

"If you cannot take care of your property then go back to the Indian reservation where it is accepted."

The letter demands the Indigenous family move out.

"I was speechless, and I didn't know what to think," Assiniboine told CBC News on Wednesday.

"We've never had anybody actually outright come and confront us, and then be racist right to our faces."

The letter writer accuses the family of not taking care of their property, claiming that toys are left "all over the yard."

She said there's a slide and trampoline in the yard and that she tries to pick up as many toys as possible in the evening.

Assiniboine, a mother of three children aged five, nine and 15, said she has lived in the house for nearly 20 years.

Echoes of St. Albert letter

The letter conveys a similar message to one left at a St. Albert home in October. That Indigenous family decided to move away.

Assiniboine said she feels supported by the Leduc community as a whole.

"This is our home, this is where I raised my kids. All my friends are here and my family. I don't want to move."

She describes Corinthia as a nice neighbourhood with good schools. She doesn't know who wrote the letter.

"I really don't know," she said. "I can speculate but I really can't point fingers because I really don't know for sure."

Assiniboine said their property has been vandalized before, they've had eggs thrown at their house and furniture and appliances dropped off on their lawn.

She said two cats mysteriously went missing about a year ago and never came back.

RCMP are investigating

Assiniboine posted the letter on two forums on Facebook on Tuesday night and she said she received many comments in support of the family.

"It was really supportive and it helped me, and I felt safer that I had actually brought it out into the community and to let people see it."

She said forum participants encouraged her to take the letter to the police.

Deputy mayor Bill Hamilton issued a statement about the letter.

"On behalf of Leduc city council and city administration, I want to express our deep disappointment that a letter like this has been sent to an Indigenous family in our community," he said.

Hamilton's statement said the letter doesn't represent the spirit of the community, and that Leduc prides itself on being a welcoming community.

"We do not tolerate any kind of hateful behaviour," he said in the statement.

Const. Michael Hibbs confirmed the RCMP are investigating and working with the city of Leduc in its probe.