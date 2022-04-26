Leduc funds equity strategy in wake of fire department allegations

The City of Leduc has approved funding for a new strategy to improve work-place culture in the wake of a pending lawsuit by two female firefighters alleging decades of abuse.

Leduc city council unanimously approved up to $165,000 Monday evening for the development and implementation of a new equity, diversity, and inclusion strategy.

City manager Derek Prohar told councilors work had already begun to find external expertise for a top to bottom culture review of the entire organization. He did not offer a timeline but said more information would be available in the coming weeks.

"We acknowledge that there's work to be done within the organization," Prohar said.

"We are doing our due diligence and working as swiftly as we can to ensure the city of Leduc is a safe and respectful workplace for everyone."

The process was accelerated in March, according to information provided by administration. That came after an investigation by a third-party firm into allegations of employee misconduct within Leduc Fire Services.

According to the city's timeline, administration became aware of allegations raised by members in May 2021. Veritas Solutions was contracted to investigate, wrapping up its work in January this year.

Providing recommendations was not part of the work, administration said. The resulting report is not being made available to either the public or city councillors, citing privacy legislation.

Resulting disciplinary actions are also not being disclosed.

"Those details within the city are private and confidential," Prohar told reporters Monday.

Leduc fire chief George Clancy resigned last month. At the time, Prohar told CBC News that Clancy had made a personal decision to leave.

Two other fire department employees also ended their employment last month.

Class-action lawsuit

Firefighters Christa Steele and Mindy Smith have applied for a class-action lawsuit against the city with a statement of claim filed in February.

The women allege they endured nearly two decades of tolerated or ignored systemic harassment, bullying, discrimination, abuse and sexual assault.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Christa Steele filed a civil suit against the city of Leduc in February. (Peter Evans/CBC)

"They're trying to appease the public by offering up this next culture change or evaluation without dealing with what's happening right now," Steele told reporters Monday.

"They're trying to push forward and continue to hide things and until that is rectified, we're going to keep doing this."

Smith questioned council how the strategy could be implemented during public commentary.

"You can put all of the money you want into this, but the implementation is the problem," she said.

"Because there's no buy-in because it's right from the top down. It's the management, the officers that need to be looked at. That's the issue."

A city spokesperson said the city will be working with an outside firm that specializes in equity, diversity and inclusion and will insist the process gives an opportunity for all employees to share their experience.

Megan Wright, a firefighter and paramedic, resigned during a council meeting earlier this month, alleging she too had been harassed.

"If you're tired of seeing me and hearing me know I'm pretty tired too," she told council Monday.

"I'm tired of bringing this issue to you and there is no addressing it, just more hiding behind lawsuits and reports."