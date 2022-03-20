Leduc fire chief resigns amid lawsuit against city, which alleges bullying, sexual assault

Longtime Leduc fire chief George Clancy has resigned amid a lawsuit against the City of Leduc, in which two female firefighters allege they endured nearly two decades of tolerated or ignored systemic harassment, bullying, discrimination, abuse and sexual assault.

"George Clancy has made a personal decision to step away from the City of Leduc. After working with the City of Leduc for many years, George's employment with the City will conclude at the end of the month," a statement from city manager Derek Prohar read.

"We wish him well in his future endeavours."

Clancy himself has not been accused of harassment, bullying or sexual assault and the allegations by the female firefighters, Christa Steele and Mindy Smith, have not been proven in court.

Steele told CBC last week that she hopes going public and filing the civil suit will send a strong message to other female first responders.

"I hope it empowers them to know that abuse just isn't okay anywhere and that they don't have to put up with it," Steele said.

"You have an option."