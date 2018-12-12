2 men killed in head-on crash south of Edmonton

Two men are dead after a head-on collision south of Edmonton Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 5 p.m. an eastbound Chevrolet Malibu and a westbound Chrysler Neon collided on Highway 19 near Range Road 261 in Leduc County, RCMP said in a news release.

The driver of the Chevrolet Malibu, a 56-year-old man from New Sarepta, Alta, died at the scene.

The second driver, a 45-year-old man from Thorsby, also died at the crash site.

No one else was in the vehicles at the time of the collision, police said.

An RCMP collision analyst attended the scene to assist police in the investigation. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

RCMP said the families of the deceased have been notified and Victim Services officials are providing support.

The crash disrupted traffic in the area for several hours. The scene was cleared around 11 p.m. Tuesday.