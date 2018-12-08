The Ledge: Change is in the air

Change was in the air at the Alberta legislature this week and that's the theme of this week's The Ledge podcast.

The table was set on Sunday when Premier Rachel Notley ordered an oil production cut of 8.7 per cent starting Jan. 1, aimed at boosting the price of Alberta crude.

United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney commended Notley for taking action.

Alberta legislature reporters Kim Trynacity and Michelle Bellefontaine discuss what rolled out from Notley's announcement.

Saskatchewan and Alberta have butted heads in the last couple of years over trade issues.

But Notley and her Saskatchewan counterpart Scott Moe joined forces his week to challenge the agenda for this week's first ministers meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Noting Trudeau called the oil price differential a "crisis" on his recent trip to Calgary, Notley and Moe said it should be a key item for discussion at the meeting in Montreal.

"A crisis of this magnitude must be reflected in any discussion on 'economic competitiveness," the premiers wrote.

The Alberta government's position has hardened against the federal government's Bill C-69, another sign of the change in its relationship with Ottawa.

Trynacity talked to Martha Hall Findlay, president of the Canada West Foundation, about what the government will do next.

The fall legislature session ended Thursday with talk of what could be the biggest change of them all.

Kenney called on Notley to call an election in February so Albertans can go to the polls in the first week of March, the earliest time possible under the province's fixed election date legislation.