Learning to speak still a struggle for woman hit by U-Haul truck in Edmonton

Kimberly O'Hara, Jordan Stewardson and Levi Wagner were looking for a place to eat along Jasper Avenue the night of Sept. 30, 2017.

After spending the evening bowling in south Edmonton, the trio set out on foot from their downtown hotel at around 11 p.m.

"Every place was super busy so we turned around heading back to the hotel to find some other place," Wagner testified Wednesday in Edmonton Court of Queen's Bench.

Wagner, Stewardson and O'Hara were called as Crown witnesses Wednesday at the attempted murder trial of Abdulahi Sharif.

Sharif is accused of running down a police officer on Sept. 30, 2017, stabbing him in the head and then hitting four pedestrians with a U-Haul truck later that night.

Wagner told court the group was nearing the intersection of Jasper Avenue and 107th Street when he saw a large truck leave the road and drive partially onto the sidewalk.

"I look over my right shoulder and I see [Stewardson] and [O'Hara] … then I look over my left and maybe 10 to 15 feet away, I see headlights and a big Ford grill," Wagner said.

Moments later he was on the ground, not far from a bleeding Stewardson who was also lying on the sidewalk.

"[O'Hara] was in the middle of the street. She went at least 35 to 40 feet," he testified.

'It took a long time to ask for help'

O'Hara testified she has no memory of the incident, but the recovery afterward has been a struggle.

She spent more than a week in intensive care before being transferred to the University of Alberta hospital. She was eventually admitted to the Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital until she was released on Nov. 10, 2017.

She testified that she had to re-learn aspects of how to speak, read, write and do math.

"If I don't pay full attention to someone, I constantly have to ask them to repeat," she told court Wednesday.

O'Hara testified that since the incident, she struggles with depression, anxiety and "negative thoughts."

"I'm constantly irritated," she said. "It took me a long time to ask for help when I became suicidal."

O'Hara told court she suffered a broken leg, fractured pelvis and injured shoulder.

During the testimony, Sharif sat alert in court, listening through an interpreter.

He declined to cross examine the Crown witnesses.

The six-week trial will resume Oct. 15 after the Thanksgiving long weekend.