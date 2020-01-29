The Alberta government department that oversees drivers' and business licences, birth and death certificates and vehicle registrations has laid off 26 managers.

Service Alberta confirmed to CBC News on Tuesday that more than two dozen department managers responsible for information technology have been let go from their jobs.

"We are faced with making the tough decisions necessary as we address Alberta's spending problems while keeping our government IT front-line services intact," a spokesperson for the minister of Service Alberta said in a statement.

This truly is a desperate attempt by the UCP to find any sort of cost saving. - Jon Carson, NDP Service Alberta critic

When the CBC asked for an interview and for information about how many managers remain in the IT division, the department provided a one-sentence response.

"We are confident that Service Alberta will continue to deliver high-quality services to Albertans and to government."

Critic Response

Edmonton MLA Jon Carson, the NDP critic for Service Alberta, said thousands of Albertans access the department's online services every day, and he is concerned they will be impacted by the cuts.

"This truly is a desperate attempt by the UCP to find any sort of cost saving," Carson said. "But really the fact is firing 26 IT managers will not fill the massive budget deficit that they've created."

Carson said he hopes this won't lead to service problems in the future.

"It's a time that is so important that we protect critical IT structure and protect the services Albertans are depending on," Carson said.

With files from Michelle Bellefontaine