Mac's store murderer given life sentence, no chance of parole for 25 years

A man who killed two Mac's convenience store clerks in December 2015 has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Laylin Delorme and two accomplices robbed and shot Karanpal Bhangu and Ricky Cenabre three years ago. The clerks were working overnight shifts alone at two Edmonton Mac's stores.

Edmonton Court of Queen's Bench Justice Robert Graesser rejected the Crown's request to impose consecutive sentences, which would have made Delorme wait 50 years to apply for parole.

Delorme was convicted earlier this year of two counts of first-degree murder.

"These were cold, senseless killings," Graesser said. "The victims had co-operated fully. There was no need for there to be any shootings, let alone killings."

Surveillance video shows clerk Ricky Cenabre opening the till at the request of a masked gunman during a robbery at a Mac's convenience store on Dec. 18, 2015. (Court of Queen's Bench)

The judge called the crimes "planned and deliberate" and refused to accept Delorme's explanation that he was under the influence of drugs and alcohol when he committed the offences.

"I reject drug and alcohol abuse as any excuse," Graesser said. "There was minimal evidence of alcohol impairment and no evidence of impairment by drugs."

The judge described the excuse as a self-serving attempt by Delorme to shift some of the blame.

Despite the nature of the crimes, Graesser decided that consecutive sentences would not have been appropriate given the killer's difficult upbringing and Indigenous background.

Such a crushing sentence, he said, would remove any incentive for rehabilitation.

"A prisoner should have some hope that a sentence will end," Graesser said.

Delorme, 27, showed no reaction in the prisoner's box when sentence was imposed.

The judge addressed some of his comments to Cenabre's family.

"This case has tragically impacted so many people," Graesser said. "I hope the Cenabre family will not be too dismayed by the sentence."

Faith Alcazaren, niece of murder victim Ricky Cenabre, speaking to reporters outside the Edmonton courthouse on Tuesday. (Alex Tardieu/CBC News )

The judge said he hoped the family may one day be able to forgive Delorme.

"But forgiveness must be earned and not just given because it's requested," he said. "Mr. Delorme has a minimum of 25 years to prove he's worthy of some forgiveness."

Outside court, Cenabre's niece said the family had already decided to accept whatever sentence the judge imposed.

"Even with how many years he would stay in prison, that wouldn't change the fact we have lost our family member," Faith Alcazaren said. "But 25 years, even 100 years, is not enough."