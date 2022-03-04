Late winter snowfall leads to citywide parking ban starting midnight Friday

The City of Edmonton is bringing in a citywide parking ban as crews begin to clear away snow.

Phase 1, which will last about 72 hours, will start at midnight Friday, as plows begin clearing major roads, core business areas and bus routes.

That means motorists cannot park on arterial and collector roads until they have been cleared. Parking is also not permitted on bus routes with seasonal no-parking signs. Street parking is also not allowed within the city's 13 Business Improvement Areas.

Vehicles parked on Phase 1 parking-ban routes after midnight Friday may be ticketed and towed at the owner's expense.

Parking will be allowed again on roads as soon as they have been cleared, as long as parking is allowed there normally.

The city said it does not anticipate calling a wider Phase 2 parking ban.

68 collisions Friday

Edmonton's dump of snow early Friday resulted in modest traffic issues during the morning commute.

Between 5:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., 68 collisions were reported to city police.

The total included four injury collisions, five hit-and-runs and 40 property-damage collisions.

On Thursday, 70 collisions — nine involving injuries and 54 causing damage — occurred between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m.

It may seem winter isn't finished with Edmonton just yet, with a couple of more centimetres of snow expected Friday.

However, temperatures should improve through the weekend, reaching highs of –6 C Friday, –2 C Saturday and 1 C Sunday.