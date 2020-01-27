Super-sized load the length of a football field hits the road to oilsands
96-metre load will take up entire width of the highway
An oversized load as long as a football field and nearly as tall as a telephone pole is slowly crawling its way north from Edmonton to the heart of the oilsands.
The pressure vessel, called an evaporator, treats water for oilsands steam generators.
The 96-metre load started its week-long journey to a site north of Fort McMurray Sunday night and will spend Monday parked near the intersection of highways 14 and 21.
Drivers caught behind the load will experience delays, Alberta Transportation warned in a news release.
The load will move with pilot and escort vehicles and use the entire width of the highway, including the shoulder.
On some sections of the route, the load will be travelling against the flow of traffic, escorted by guide vehicles.
Lanes will be blocked off accordingly and drivers are reminded to watch for flag people.
The rig will set out for Two Hills on Tuesday morning then moving Wednesday to the visitor centre in Radway.
On Thursday the unit will move to the May Tower Rest Area on Highway 63.
The load is due to reach Fort McMurray around 5 p.m. on Friday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.