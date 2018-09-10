Sherwood Park man determined to walk again with help of clinical trial in Miami

After suffering paralysis as the result of an injury at a trampoline park, Landon Smith is determined to walk again. His acceptance into a clinical trial in Miami furthers his confidence.

At Reyu Paralysis Recovery Centre, Smith winces as he's assisted through exercises like rows and sit-ups on Monday. Every movement is part of his plan to get full movement throughout his body once again.

Smith started looking for ways to walk again just weeks after suffering a C5 incomplete spinal cord injury after jumping into a foam pit at a Sherwood Park trampoline park.

"It's really helped get me to this position and I think without that mindset I wouldn't be going to Miami in three weeks," Smith said.

Now, he prepares for another change in his life. He's moving to Miami after being accepted to accepted into a clinical trial called the Miami Project, which requires him to live and train there for 10 months.

Landon Smith focuses on rows at the Reyu Paralysis Centre. The 20-year-old will be moving to Miami in October to start a 10-month clinical trial called the Miami Project. (Trevor Wilson/CBC)

The trial will take Schwann cells from Smith's calf and three months later they'll be injected into his spine. He'll then be monitored throughout his stay to see how the procedure affects his body. Smith is the youngest person to participate in the trial and the first Canadian.

"It's not an 'if I'll walk,' it's a 'when I'll walk' and I think this will speed up that when," said Smith.

Smith understands that the results of the trial vary depending on the individual. Follow-ups are expected throughout the next couple of years to see how the ability to control his body changes.

He's hoping his efforts will inspire others who have experienced spinal cord injuries to continue to strive to walk again, and to take part in similar medical trials.

"Bringing awareness and hopefully one day think of spinal cord injuries as something in the past," he said. "Just a fix it like a broken leg kind of thing."

Lobbying for regulation

Landon's mother Brenda Smith — while focused on her son's recovery and his temporary move to Miami — is lobbying the Alberta Government and the Federal Government to regulate trampoline parks.

In Jan. 2018 Jay Greenwood, 46, died after jumping into a foam pit at a trampoline park in Richmond, B.C. At the time, the Smith's were in Miami working to get Landon accepted in the trial. That's when Brenda became determined to make sure trampoline parks had strict safety regulations.

"It's the right thing to do," Brenda Smith said. "I could sit back quietly and we could let Landon go do his study and you know worry about Landon alone but I know after seeing the guy happen in B.C., I was sick to my stomach."

Brenda Smith, Landon's mother, is focused on lobbying the federal and provincial government to regulate trampoline parks. (Trevor Wilson/CBC)

She says she inquired to speak with Alberta's minister of Municipal Affairs about regulation, but it has yet to happen.

As for Landon, he leaves for Miami in about a month. The Miami Project covers his housing costs, but the family estimates it will cost close to $100,000 for medical care and living expenses. The family has raised $23,000 so far but is looking to get more help through a fundraiser on Sept. 22, and GoFundMe.

