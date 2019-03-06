Sensation in leg a positive sign for Sherwood Park man in spinal cord injury medical trial

For the first time since breaking his neck in a foam pit in a Sherwood Park trampoline park two years ago, Landon Smith experienced a sensation in his leg last week.

Smith was eating breakfast and could feel the heat of the food on his lap.

"It's weird," he said Tuesday. "I definitely felt a sensation through my quads on my right side.

"That was kind of a weird surprise. It's nothing crazy, but it's cool. It's cool to see what I'll get out of this."

On Feb. 5th, the 20-year-old from Sherwood Park, had 15 million Schwann cells transplanted into his spinal column at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami as part of a medical trial. He's been participating in the trial since October.

The Miami Project is evaluating the success of the Schwann cells in repairing his injured spinal column.

Smith recognizes the new sensation is only a slight change, but he's watching for any change in his body.

However, his expectation of walking again is tempered.

"You got to have somewhat of a realistic outlook," Smith said. "I just want to be able to provide what information I can for other people further down the line. People who aren't able to go to trials like this."

He's been recovering from the transplant procedure over the past month.

His neck is still a little swollen, but he's eager to continue his physiotherapy again.

Three times a week he trains with electric pads on his legs as he uses a bike, along with a robot suit that helps him perform a running motion on a treadmill.

The medical trial ends in August. Smith expects to remain at the hospital until October.

Travis.mcewan@cbc.ca

@Travismcewancbc