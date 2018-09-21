Northern Alberta landfill operators charged with environmental offences

The Town of Whitecourt and Woodlands County face charges under the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act for offences related to a landfill they operate together.

Whitecourt is facing 18 counts and Woodlands County faces 12 charges "for contravening terms or conditions of their approval and for taking actions at the landfill that required amendments to their approval," the Alberta government said in a news release Friday.

The town and county operate the Whitecourt Regional Solid Waste Management Authority.

The regional landfill, in Woodlands County, is 17 kilometres east of Whitecourt on Highway 43.

The charges relate to events that occurred between Sept. 12, 2016 and Nov. 28, 2016.

"There was not a risk to the public; these are all procedural matters," Jamie Hanlon, a spokesperson for Alberta Environment and Parks, told CBC News.

The first court appearance is set for Oct. 23 in Whitecourt provincial court.