A tale of two cities: Edmonton and St. Albert studying border area for collaborative project

City planners in Edmonton and St Albert are studying an area of land between the two cities to identify how the land can be beneficial to both communities.

The joint land-planning project, although still in its early stages, aims to lower the cost of future transportation and infrastructure in the region for both municipalities.

The project is called Intermunicipal Planning Framework, or IPF, and is led by the St Albert team. The study will focus on a large area that borders both cities.

"St Albert and Edmonton have a strong history of working collaboratively together," said Trevor Duley, senior manager of government/Indigenous relations and environment at City of St. Albert.

"Transportation, infrastructure, land-use planning issues along our shared border have created both opportunities and interface challenges, which ultimately led to discussions about the creation of this project."

The idea is for the project to reduce costs and duplication and increase economic development through efficient planning and delivery of municipal services and infrastructures.

Two municipalities have come together to study an area of land northwest of Edmonton The cities of Edmonton and St. Albert are joining forces to study an area of land in the city's northwest. The idea is to identify how the land can better be used to benefit folks in both cities. Joining to tell us more is Erin Rutherford. She's councillor for Ward Anirniq, where part of the initiative will take place.

To encourage efficiency, the team of city planners are looking to establish a governance structure and be more strategic around investments that will mutually benefit both Edmonton and St Albert.

Part of that includes considering how best to add a long-term transportation network that connects to Big Lake neighbourhoods and Ray Gibbon Drive.

The IPF study will focus on the border area along the 127th Street overpass on the Anthony Henday to the east, Mistatim Way to the south, the Trumpeter neighbourhood on the west, and Sir Winston Churchill Avenue in St Albert toward the north.

Portions of this area are developed, but Duley said there are still pockets of undeveloped land.

"We want to better understand if there are any barriers to that development and if there are any joint opportunities for our municipalities to enable that land to be developed," he said.

The area is growing at a rapid pace, Edmonton Coun. Erin Rutherford told CBC's Edmonton AM.

"We have roads that are interweaving between those two borders," she said.

"This is an area where we are really seeing these two cities really bump up against each other in a way that we're not seeing with other municipalities surrounding Edmonton yet."

Both cities jointly applied to the Alberta Community Partnership program and received $200,000 in funding. With the money they hope to hire consultants to assist with the project.

The study began in January of this year and will last until late next year.