Wild Outings: 5 hikeable nature areas in the capital region

Edmonton's river valley is one of our city's best selling features, but there are more nature trails, parks and adventures in the capital region.

Bunchberry Meadows Conservation Area

This 260-hectare track of land donated by five local families as a nature preserve a few years ago sits southwest of the city limits in Parkland County. It boasts unique geological features like the Devon Dunes, a hidden gem in the capital region according to Rebecca Ellis with the Edmonton and Area Land Trust. As a bonus, the Clifford E. Lee Nature Sanctuary and the North Saskatchewan River valley in Devon with attractions like the Legs of Fire Stairs, are near by.

Riverlot 56 Natural Area

With all the rain we've been having lately Riverlot 56 Natural Area is looking lush and lovely. (River Valley Alliance) This little gem of green with access off Poundmaker Road can be found in St. Albert. According to Arielle Demchuk with the River Valley Alliance , it's a great place to get lost in nature, sometimes literally. She's had people get turned around in this space so make sure you tell someone where you're going and have a plan.There's a 10-kilometre loop you might share with moose and other wildlife. With all the rain we've been having make sure you have the right footwear.

Larch/MacTaggart Sanctuary, Twin Brooks and District Nature Area

A particular highlight of the Whitemud Creek trail system is the Larch/MacTaggart Sanctuary south of 23 Avenue. It also connects to the Twin Brooks and District Nature Area.

The Whitemud Ravine trail system is a true natural corridor running from Whitemud Drive and Fort Edmonton to south of 23rd Avenue. The Whitemud Creek natural area has some amazing tall, old growth trees, interpretive signs about plants and animals, and chances to view wildlife. The primary trail is off-limits to cyclists and the dirt path makes for a serene nature walk.

Strathcona Wilderness Centre

Many people flock to Elk Island National Park and Beaver Hills Biodiversity Trail. But in this direction you'll also find the Strathcona Wilderness Centre at 52535 Range Road 212 in Ardrossan. Cross-country skiers love this spot but right now the trails, disc golf course and outdoor fitness equipment are open. You will need to leave the dog at home.

The Strathcona Wilderness Centre, east of Edmonton, is a winter wonderland for skiing but it's worth the trip year round. (John Robertson/CBC)

Chickakoo Recreation Area

This is a bit of a drive at 1128 Township Rd 534 toward Onoway but worth the trip for the 11 kilometres of trails for walking, mountain biking, horseback riding and cross country skiing. There is a lot of water too including Kettle Lake, Sauer and Dog Leg Pond. At Chickakoo Recreation Area you'll also find picnic areas, a gazebo and a playground. Dogs are welcome on leash.

