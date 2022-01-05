Education minister to update Albertans on return to K-12 learning

Alberta's education minister will deliver an update Wednesday on how the province plans to manage the school year for K-12 students, after a surge in Omicron cases paused a return to the classroom.

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange and Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. MT. Watch it live here.

On Dec. 30, the province announced it was delaying the post-holiday reopening of schools province-wide after boards requested more time to assess the impact of the new variant in the classroom.

Winter break for students in kindergarten through Grade 12 was extended to Jan. 10, but the government said it had not made decisions on whether students will be learning in class or at home.

"More information on next steps related to whether students will learn in class or at home beginning Jan. 10 will be communicated late next week," the government said in a Dec. 30 news release.

January diploma exams, which had been set to begin on Jan. 11, were also cancelled.

During an update Tuesday, Premier Jason Kenney said the government is "very determined" to have schools return to in-class instruction by Jan. 10.

Omicron has been spurring record infection rates in the province and Alberta is bracing for the potential impact to frontline care.

Positivity rates across the province are now fluctuating between 28 and 36 per cent — the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Tuesday, there were 436 people with COVID-19 in hospital in Alberta, including 61 patients in intensive care.