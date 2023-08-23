Lacombe County expands public green space with new nature park

Nature lovers will soon have a new conservation area to explore in central Alberta.

The municipality of Lacombe County is set to open the Burns Nature Park in September nested against the shore of Sylvan Lake, Alta,

The 20-acre park is named after community members James and Patricia Burns who donated the land to the county.

"Burns Nature Park will continue to provide immense ecosystem service benefits to the Sylvan Lake area for generations to come," said Dale Freitag, the county's director of planning.

Dale Freitag says the county has prioritized green space and publicly accessible lands. (Lacombe County)

The park features trails that weave through wetlands, forests of poplar birch and spruce, with a 420 metre stretch along the shoreline.

Along the way, hikers or cross country skiers may encounter the inhabitants of the land including deer, moose, foxes and a variety of birds.

Signs interpret the natural features and history of the land where Indigenous peoples historically hunted and gathered and where it was once covered in ice over 20,000 years ago.

"It was actually the melting of those glaciers that created Alberta's unique landscapes, the unique features that we know, our river valleys, and of course gorgeous lakes like Sylvan Lake," said Nicklas Baran, junior planner, who researched and created the signs.

Nicklas Baran researched and created the signage that offers a window into the geology and history of the area. (Lacombe County)

During a review of development plans in 2017, Lacombe County council prioritized the protection of green space and publicly accessible lands.

The park is one of multiple natural areas entrusted to the county by local families including Kuhnen Park and Mary & Cliff Soper Natural Area.

"You have to invest in your community and that's what Lacombe County council truly believes in and so do landowners," Freitag said. "That just builds on the great community Lacombe County is."

All are welcome to the grand opening of Burns Nature Park on Sept. 8 at noon.